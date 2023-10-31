New Google update to assist learners in Math, Physics and complex assignment

If you are struggling with your homework, especially the calculation part, then there is good news for you as Google has just released a new update that brings new capabilities to its Google Search and Google Lens. After the update, they will be able to help solve difficult questions in mathematics, physics, geometry and other STEM subjects with ease. Users can now type the equation or take its image to see a solution. Alternatively, they can type "math solver" to get an interactive screen to help them solve even the most complex problems.



Announcing the feature on Monday, Google said in a blog post, "Whether you're delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you're looking for…With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way".



New Google update to help students with complicated assignments



It can be a frustrating experience when you're stuck on that problem you've been trying to solve for hours, but you're no closer. Google can now be a practical assistant for you during these times. All you have to do is manually type the equation into Google Search or take a photo of it with Google Lens and see a step-by-step explanation and solution.



Google said, "With advancements in our large language models, you are now able to also get help with word problems, starting with many fundamental topics from high-school physics. This experience helps you identify the known and unknown values and understand which formulas to use and when".



But Google can't just help with physics and mathematics. You can also seek their help with geometry questions. While you can't write it down, using Google Lens to take a photo of the problem posed along with the diagram will allow Google to collect the information and collate it to understand the question and provide a detailed answer.



Additionally, Google also offers a comprehensive visual database that can help you develop a deep understanding of STEM-related topics. "With 3D models on Search, you will be able to explore interactive diagrams containing definitions and overviews for almost 1,000 biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, and related topics," explained Google.