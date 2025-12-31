New Year Gifting Guide: 5 Smart Gadgets for a Fresh Start

New Year is the perfect time to refresh everyday routines and embrace smarter living. From keeping homes cleaner and more organised to simplifying daily tasks, thoughtful gadgets can make a meaningful difference. This curated list of five smart gadgets is designed to help start the year on a more efficient, comfortable, and clutter-free note.

1. Dreame K10 Pro





Start the year with spotless spaces! The K10 Pro combines 15kPa powerful suction, smart dirt detection, and wet & dry cleaning for effortless multitasking. Its ultra-light 3.8kg design with forward propulsion, long runtime, and 890ml water tank make cleaning stress-free. Plus, the edge brush tackles corners and hair tangles, while voice prompts and LED display keep you in control. A perfect smart gift for a cleaner, fresher home in 2026!

Price ₹ 18,999

2. DreameH12Core





Step into 2026 with spotless floors and zero hassle! The Dreame H12 Core is a smart cleaning companion that senses dirt levels and adjusts suction and water flow for perfect results. Its 180 rpm roller brush, dual water tanks, and automatic self-cleaning make post-party messes a breeze. With two versatile modes, LED display, and voice prompts, this sleek gadget is the ultimate New Year gift for a fresh, organized start.

Price ₹ 19,999

3. AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner





Start the year with effortless cleaning! This intelligent 2-in-1 robot vacuum sweeps and mops your floors with precision, powered by advanced SLAM LiDAR for quick mapping and route planning. With 3000 Pa suction, multiple cleaning modes, and smart app + voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), it’s perfect for hard floors and carpets. Auto-recharge, scheduled cleaning, and adjustable suction make it a thoughtful gift for a smarter home in 2026.

Price ₹ 16,999

4. Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo





Kickstart the New Year with smarter cleaning! The Forbes SmartClean combines 7000Pa HyperSuction power, 3-hour runtime, and LiDAR 3.0 precision navigation for effortless home care. Designed for Indian homes, it tackles all floor types with 3S mopping technology and ultra-quiet operation. Control it via app or voice (Alexa & Google Assistant), and enjoy allergy-friendly cleaning with HEPA H13 filtration. A perfect gift for those embracing convenience and a healthier lifestyle in 2026.

Price ₹ 17,999

5. ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping





Step into the New Year with a home that cleans itself! The ILIFE Robotic Vacuum Cleaner brings smart convenience with app control and voice integration via Alexa and Google Home. Its versatile cleaning modes—Path, Edge, Spot, and ‘Y’ shape—tackle everything from hard floors to carpets. Advanced features like Auto Carpet Boost, anti-collision sensors, and dual tanks for dust and mopping ensure a spotless finish every time. A thoughtful gift for those who value time, tech, and a dust-free start to the year!

Price ₹ 17,900