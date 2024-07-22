Nothing Phone 2a Plus Set to Launch: Here’s What We Know

Nothing has just wrapped up their major launch event and they’re already back with another exciting announcement. The tech community is buzzing with the news that Nothing is set to release their latest smartphone, the Phone 2a Plus, on July 31. While details are still scarce, a teaser image has sparked curiosity with hints of possible new design features.



The teaser released by Nothing reveals little, staying true to their usual enigmatic style. The image showcases an intriguing texture, suggesting a potential design refresh. However, there's also a chance that the Phone 2a Plus will retain the familiar look of its predecessor, the Phone 2a. Fans are eagerly speculating about what new elements this phone might introduce.



One major question on everyone's mind is why Nothing is launching a Plus version now. Some industry insiders believe this move is due to delays in the development of the Nothing Phone 3. The Phone 2a Plus could serve as a bridge, offering upgraded specs to satisfy tech enthusiasts until the next major release. The teaser image hints at a new grey and black colour scheme, adding to the excitement. The caption “Plus, More, Extra” implies that the Phone 2a Plus might come with a larger display and enhanced features, possibly setting a new standard for the brand.



Pricing is always a hot topic, and while Nothing hasn’t confirmed any details yet, we can make some educated guesses based on previous models. The original Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India at Rs 23,999, and the Phone 2 is priced at Rs 44,999. Based on this, the Phone 2a Plus might be expected to fall somewhere around Rs 30,000.

For a quick refresher, the Nothing Phone 2a features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, and a stunning 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It also boasts the thinnest bezels in Nothing’s lineup, measuring just 2.1 mm all around. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, though you’ll need to provide your charging brick.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s co-founder, shared on X: With Phone (2a) Plus, we had the opportunity to create a beefed-up version for savvy users who demand more processing power. We also made some improvements that didn’t require hardware design changes. Finally, we wrapped it up with a new kick-ass variant that reflects these upgrades.

As we wait for the official launch, speculation continues to build. Will the Phone 2a Plus deliver a significant upgrade? Will it introduce new design elements or stick with what’s familiar? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the anticipation is building, and Nothing is once again capturing the tech world’s attention.