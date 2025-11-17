Nothing Phone 3a Lite Set for India Launch on November 27: Features, Expected Price & All Key Details

Nothing has officially confirmed that the Phone 3a Lite will launch in India on November 27, marking the company’s latest push into the budget smartphone space. After debuting globally in late October, the device is now headed to one of Nothing’s most important markets, aiming to bring its unique design and clean software experience to a wider audience.

Positioned as an “affordable segment phone,” the Phone 3a Lite carries forward Nothing’s distinctive design philosophy while trimming back enough features to keep the pricing accessible for Indian consumers.

Design

True to Nothing’s DNA, the Phone 3a Lite features the brand’s signature transparent rear panel. Instead of the full Glyph interface seen in earlier models, it includes a single Glyph Light—similar to the flagship Phone 3, which shifted to a simplified design this year. The asymmetrical back and minimalistic aesthetic maintain the brand’s recognizable identity. Indian buyers will get the device in Black and White, matching the global colour options.

Display

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced visual experience. With 3,000 nits peak brightness, the screen is expected to perform well even under strong sunlight. Both the front and back are protected by Panda glass, offering extra durability at this price point.

Performance and Software

Powering the Phone 3a Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Users can further expand storage up to 2TB using a microSD card—something increasingly rare in modern smartphones.

The device runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, delivering a clean, near-stock Android experience. Nothing has promised three years of OS updates and six years of security patches, which is a strong software commitment for a mid-range phone and adds to its long-term value.

Battery

A sizable 5,000mAh battery fuels the device, supported by 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. With Nothing’s lightweight software and power-efficient chipset, users can expect solid all-day performance.

Cameras

The Phone 3a Lite packs a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP Samsung primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 16MP front camera. Nothing aims to offer a capable camera experience while keeping the device competitively priced.

Durability

The phone comes with an IP54 rating, providing resistance against dust and minor splashes—making it suitable for everyday use.

Expected Price in India

In India, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be priced around ₹20,000, making it the company’s most affordable smartphone so far. In Europe, it sells for €249 (approximately ₹25,000). More details on bank offers and launch-day deals are expected soon.

The Phone 3a Lite appears poised to attract budget-conscious Indian buyers who want Nothing’s signature design and smooth software experience—without the flagship price tag.