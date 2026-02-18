Nvidia Expands India Footprint With Major GPU Partnerships at AI Summit

In a significant push to strengthen India’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, Nvidia has announced a series of strategic partnerships with leading Indian corporations to expand access to its graphics processing units (GPUs), the backbone of modern AI systems.

The announcements were made on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where global and domestic technology leaders have gathered to outline India’s AI roadmap.

Among Nvidia’s new partners are Reliance New Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen and Toubro Semiconductor, and Tata Consultancy Services. The collaborations will enable these enterprises to access Nvidia’s high-performance computing chips, open-source AI models, and AI development software for deployment across industrial applications.

Additionally, major Indian IT services firms — including Infosys, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra and Wipro — are integrating Nvidia’s enterprise AI software platforms to enhance software management capabilities for their global clients.

The timing of these alliances is noteworthy. India’s $283-billion IT services sector is navigating growing competitive pressure from foundational AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic, whose advanced AI models are increasingly automating core service offerings traditionally handled by outsourcing firms.

Addressing the media, Vishal Dhupar, managing director for South Asia at Nvidia, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the Indian market. “India’s strength lies in its ability to quickly adopt accelerated computing, and leverage from the jumps in efficiency for computing infrastructure that we are seeing in GPU technologies,” he said.

With a market capitalisation exceeding $4 trillion, Nvidia has emerged as the world’s most valuable company, propelled by surging demand for AI hardware following the mainstream adoption of generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

Beyond large conglomerates, Nvidia is also supporting India’s generative AI startup ecosystem. Companies building foundational AI models using its GPUs include BharatGen, CoRover, Gnani, Sarvam and Soket. Several of these ventures are backed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s $1.2-billion India AI Mission.

However, Dhupar refrained from speculating on whether GPUs will continue to dominate AI infrastructure globally, or if cost-effective general-purpose CPUs could eventually challenge their position.

Nvidia’s broader engagement with India also includes joining the India Deep-Tech Alliance (IDTA) in November. The alliance, a consortium of technology firms and venture investors, recently expanded its fund size to more than $2.5 billion and pledged to invest $1 billion in Indian AI startups over the next three years.

As India positions itself for a new industrial era powered by AI, Nvidia’s expanding footprint underscores the country’s growing importance in the global AI value chain — both as a technology consumer and an innovation hub.