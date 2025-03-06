Live
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Launch in 2026, Priced Over ₹1.73 Lakh
- Lenovo bets big on Indian market, to go for 100 pc ‘Made in India’ PCs
- Nithin Kamath is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024
- KTR alleges State Government Ignored Warnings Ahead of SLBC Tunnel Disaster
- NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata Celebrates One Year of Fighting Obesity and Promoting Workplace Health
- Maha Minister files breach of privilege notices against Sanjay Raut, Rohit Pawar; Speaker refers to committee
- Odisha CM Majhi moves into official residence
- FM defines ‘Daggubati’ family as achievers’ family
- NYT Connections Puzzle March 6, 2025: Easy Guide to Solve Word Grouping Challenge
- 75 pc of consumers, 97 pc of doctors in India trust AI for healthcare: Report
Just In
NYT Connections Puzzle March 6, 2025: Easy Guide to Solve Word Grouping Challenge
The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 6, 2025 (#634) challenges you to group words based on hidden connections. This guide offers helpful hints and solutions to improve your skills and solve the puzzle with ease.
The New York Times' Connections puzzle asks you to group words with something in common. The March 6 puzzle (#634) mixed themes like verbs and Greek mythology. Here’s a simple guide to help you solve it.
What is NYT’s Connections?
Connections is a daily word game. You get 16 words and need to group them into four categories of four words. The goal is to find what the words have in common.
Hints for March 6, 2025 Puzzle:
1. Yellow: Wane
2. Green: Do some tasks in the garden
3. Blue: Shoes
4. Purple: Sand___
Answers for March 6, 2025:
- Yellow (Wane): Dwindle, Fade, Peter, Taper
- Green (Do some tasks in the garden): Plant, Prune, Water, Weed
- Blue (Shoes): Flat, Mary Jane, Mule, Slide
- Purple (Sand___): Castle, Paper, Piper, Stone
How to Play:
1. Sort Words: You have 16 words. Group them into four categories.
2. Submit Groups: Click "Submit" when you think you've grouped correctly.
3. Lives: You start with four lives. If you make a mistake, you lose one life.
4. Track Progress: Compete with friends to see who solves it fastest!