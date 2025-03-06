  • Menu
NYT Connections Puzzle March 6, 2025: Easy Guide to Solve Word Grouping Challenge

x

Highlights

The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 6, 2025 (#634) challenges you to group words based on hidden connections. This guide offers helpful hints and solutions to improve your skills and solve the puzzle with ease.

The New York Times' Connections puzzle asks you to group words with something in common. The March 6 puzzle (#634) mixed themes like verbs and Greek mythology. Here’s a simple guide to help you solve it.

What is NYT’s Connections?

Connections is a daily word game. You get 16 words and need to group them into four categories of four words. The goal is to find what the words have in common.

Hints for March 6, 2025 Puzzle:

1. Yellow: Wane

2. Green: Do some tasks in the garden

3. Blue: Shoes

4. Purple: Sand___

Answers for March 6, 2025:

  • Yellow (Wane): Dwindle, Fade, Peter, Taper
  • Green (Do some tasks in the garden): Plant, Prune, Water, Weed
  • Blue (Shoes): Flat, Mary Jane, Mule, Slide
  • Purple (Sand___): Castle, Paper, Piper, Stone

How to Play:

1. Sort Words: You have 16 words. Group them into four categories.

2. Submit Groups: Click "Submit" when you think you've grouped correctly.

3. Lives: You start with four lives. If you make a mistake, you lose one life.

4. Track Progress: Compete with friends to see who solves it fastest!

