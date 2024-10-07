OnePlus 13: Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications

The buzz surrounding the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 13, is at an all-time high. The rumoured specifications suggest that OnePlus lovers can look forward to an impressive Android experience with signature OnePlus features. While OnePlus has confirmed that the new flagship is in the works, the official launch date is yet to be announced. It's anticipated to debut in China in October 2024, with a global rollout in markets like India and Europe in the months following.

Given that the OnePlus 12 launched only eight months ago in India, it's likely that Indian consumers will need to wait until early 2025 to get their hands on the OnePlus 13. With the launch on the horizon, let's dive into everything we know about this highly anticipated device.



OnePlus 13: Wireless Charging Confirmed



As earlier rumours suggested, the OnePlus 13 might lack wireless charging capabilities, but these concerns have now been put to rest. According to the latest teaser released by OnePlus in China, the device will support wireless charging, including magnetic wireless charging, enhancing user convenience.

OnePlus 13: Bigger Battery and Faster Charging



The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, a notable upgrade over the 5,400mAh battery found in the OnePlus 12. This increase in battery capacity is expected to provide users with extended battery life for longer usage. Additionally, the device is expected to support 100W wired fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient power-ups.

OnePlus 13: Improved Display for Enhanced Visuals



In terms of display, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a larger and more immersive screen than its predecessor. The device boasts a 6.8-inch flat screen with curved glass on all four sides. The display will likely use a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 OLED panel, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother and more vivid visuals—good for gaming and media consumption.

OnePlus 13: Powerhouse Performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4



At the core of the OnePlus 13 will be Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is yet to be officially unveiled. The OnePlus 13 could be one of the first smartphones to incorporate this powerful processor, ensuring cutting-edge performance. Moreover, the device is rumoured to offer up to 24GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful Android phones on the market. The OnePlus 13 may also provide up to 1TB of internal storage, offering ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

OnePlus 13: Enhanced Camera System



The OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver significant camera improvements. It will likely feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This advanced camera setup promises high-quality images, covering everything from expansive ultra-wide shots to detailed zoomed-in photos, perfect for a versatile photography experience.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price



With all these upgrades, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to have a higher price tag than its predecessor. The OnePlus 12 launched at a price of ₹64,999 in India, and given the larger battery, improved display, cutting-edge chipset, and premium materials, the OnePlus 13 is expected to cost more. However, the advanced features and superior hardware promise a worthwhile experience for those seeking the ultimate flagship smartphone.



