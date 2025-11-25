OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 Set for December 17 Debut: Key Specs and Expectations

OnePlus is preparing for a packed end to 2025, with two major product launches slated before the year wraps up. After unveiling its premium OnePlus 15, the company has now confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus 15R and the next-generation Pad Go 2 on December 17. Both devices aim to strengthen OnePlus’ mid-range lineup with upgraded hardware, fresh design elements, and improved durability.

OnePlus 15R: What to Expect

The OnePlus 15R is widely believed to be a global version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T from China, as both models share nearly identical design cues. However, the 15R will be limited to two colour options—Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze—giving it a slightly different visual identity. Its aesthetics follow the signature OnePlus look, featuring a squared camera island and a sleek flat-edge frame similar to the OnePlus 15.

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its durability profile. OnePlus has revealed that the 15R will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, making it one of the most rugged smartphones in the segment. The same level of protection was recently introduced with the OnePlus 15.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, promising flagship-grade performance for gaming and multitasking. Leaks point to a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate—mirroring its flagship sibling. The phone may also support the customisable Action Key, adding another premium touch.

For photography, teaser visuals suggest a dual rear-camera setup, marking a shift from the triple-camera system on the OnePlus 13R. Reports indicate a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. Interestingly, this is an upgrade over the OnePlus Ace 6T, which reportedly features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Battery performance could be another standout. Rumours suggest the 15R may pack an enormous 8,000mAh unit—significantly larger than the 7,300mAh battery inside the OnePlus 15. Charging speeds are expected to include 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Mid-Range Tablet Gets a Boost

Alongside the 15R, OnePlus will introduce the Pad Go 2, bringing notable upgrades to its affordable tablet lineup. The new model will be the first Go-series tablet to support 5G connectivity, although this feature may be exclusive to the Shadow Black 8GB/256GB variant. A second colour, Lavender Drift, will also be offered.

The Pad Go 2 will also become the first in the Go series to support a stylus, giving it more versatility for students, creators, and professionals.

Launch and Expected Pricing

While official pricing remains under wraps, industry watchers expect the OnePlus 15R to cost more than last year’s 13R, which debuted at ₹42,999. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, is likely to be priced close to the original Go Pad, which launched at ₹19,999.

With two feature-packed devices on the horizon, December is shaping up to be an exciting month for OnePlus fans.