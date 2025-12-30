NH authorities neglect Rayagada’s road upkeep

Rayagada: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has to manage the upkeep and development of National Highway passing through Rayagada. However, even after the transfer of three district collectors and multiple District Road Safety chairpersons over time, the repeated assurances given by the NH authorities have not translated into meaningful action on the ground.

A stark example of this negligence was visible during the recently concluded Chaiti festival. As per available information, during the Road Safety Meeting held in September under the chairmanship of the District Collector, specific directions were issued to the NH authorities regarding the repair and beautification of the flyover. Yet, citing various reasons time and again, only 10 per cent of the work has been completed, even as more than three months have passed.

Even the minor patchwork undertaken appears to have been done in a hasty and casual manner, merely for name’s sake, which has deeply disappointed the residents. Visitors who arrived to witness Chaiti celebrations were reportedly displeased over the deplorable condition of the road. While the district was vibrant with festivities, the deteriorating state of the roads painted an unfortunate picture of Rayagada’s civic condition.

According to local residents, the NH authorities have consistently neglected Rayagada district. The locals have earnestly appealed for the immediate intervention of senior departmental officials to address this long-pending issue with seriousness and accountability.