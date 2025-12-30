Pradhan attends farmers’ meet

Angul: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the State-level farmers’ mega convention at Bamur in Angul district on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the Central government is committed to provide the constitutionally guaranteed rights to the farmers’ community.

“While the Chasa caste of Odisha was included in the Central OBC list, I have written a letter to Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar requesting the inclusion of 108 communities, including other castes/sub-castes/groups of Chasa community along with those recognised in State SEBC list by Odisha government, in the Central OBC list,” Pradhan said.

He called upon the farmers’ community to focus on three points: Educate students, make their products income-based and take care of health. He hoped that vegetables from this area will be exported to London.

Pradhan also laid foundation stone for 36 projects worth Rs 27 crore in Angul municipality. He participated in “Swachha Bharat Abhiyan” calling on people to make the environment clean. Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, MLAs Pratap Chandra Pradhan and Ashok Mohanty and district BJP president Jajati Pattnaik accompanied the minister.