OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Conclude Software Update Cycle: Find Details

OnePlus has officially announced the conclusion of software updates for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in India. Initially released in April 2020, these devices were promised four years of security updates and three major Android OS updates.



The latest and final update, OxygenOS 13.1.0.587, includes the April 2024 Android security patch. Presently, the update is being rolled out in India and is expected to reach other regions soon.

The Over-The-Air (OTA) update is being released incrementally, starting with a small percentage of users and gradually expanding over the next few days. Users can manually check for updates by accessing Settings > About device > OxygenOS > Check for updates.

In a statement acknowledging the end of software support for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus expressed gratitude to its users for their support and active participation in providing feedback and bug reports. They reassured users of their commitment to listen to feedback and continue to enhance product offerings in the future, despite the conclusion of software updates for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.



"As you might have been aware, with the release of OxygenOS 13.1.0.587, we’ve officially fulfilled our lifecycle maintenance promise for the OnePlus 8/8Pro. It was quite a memorable journey and we’d love to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you for the tremendous support along the way. During the last four years, we’ve come a long way together hand-in-hand," the company said.



"Here we would like to thank you all who have been actively sharing feedback and opinions, reporting bugs, and helping us better optimise the OxygenOS. With your constant support, we’ve eventually brought a dozen of stable builds into existence to ensure an overall better experience. None of these will be possible without you. Thank you all for the support as always. And we’ll continue to listen to your voice and build even better products in the future," it added.