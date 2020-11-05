OnePlus No 1 smartphone in affordable premium segment: Report 

Bengaluru: OnePlus, the global premium technology brand has successfully gained market leadership as the number 1 smartphone in the affordable premium segment in India as per the latest Counterpoint Quarterly report for Q3 2020. In addition, the recently launched One Plus Nord emerged as the No.1 selling smartphone in the upper mid-tier segment as per the Counterpoint report for Q3 2020 for India.

After a successful Q2 2020 quarter, the OnePlus 8 sales drove the brand's success in the affordable premium smartphone segment Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 in India as per Counterpoint report in May 2020.

The brand announced its revamped business strategy with the aim of building a premium accessible connected ecosystem that brings great technology to more users across price points. OnePlus went on to enter the upper mid-tier segment Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000) with the launch of the OnePlus Nord in July 2020, starting at Rs 24,999.

The product line inherits OnePlus' burdenless design philosophy while offering superior technology to more users across wider price segments.

This further drove OnePlus to surpass 1 million smartphone shipments in a single quarter for the first time ever, as per the Counterpoint report for Q3 2020. This positive growth momentum of the brand was also fuelled by OnePlus' strong commitment to the Indian market, and the Make in India program, while delivering on offering high-quality products to users across more accessible price segments. It is also currently manufacturing the OnePlus Nord as well as the OnePlus 8 Series devices in India.