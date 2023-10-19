OnePlus Open Global Launch Today: Live stream details, what we expect

OnePlus will hold its global launch event in Mumbai for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, today at 7.30 p.m. IST. While OnePlus has revealed some details about the upcoming phone, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus Open will feature Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. Meanwhile, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the foldable's design and specifications. The OnePlus Open will arrive with a 7.82-inch Fluid AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have two selfie cameras: a 20-megapixel one for the interior front camera and a 32-megapixel sensor for the exterior.



OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch the live stream



As mentioned, the global launch event for OnePlus' new foldable phone starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. IST. The event will be held in Mumbai and streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the OnePlus website. You can also watch the OnePlus event via the YouTube player embedded below.





OnePlus Open: Expected Design and Specifications



Popular tipster Max Jambor has posted the probable design and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Open smartphone on X (formerly known as Twitter).





A few highlights of the device:



6,31" Cover Screen 20:9 aspect ratio

7,82" Main Screen

Peak Brightness of 2.800 Nits on both screens

Ultra Thing Glass (Main)

Ceramic Guard (Cover)



Triple Spatial Speakers

16GB RAM

OOS 13.2

Voyager Black and Emeral Dusk ⚫️🟢



And the price!😉 pic.twitter.com/JNnSOBD0zA — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 17, 2023





Based on images leaked online, the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphone is said to have a sleek design. The smartphone is said to house a circular camera module that will consist of a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup. Outside of the camera module, the rear panel will have a small LED flash. The back panel will also have OnePlus branding. The right side of the smartphone will consist of the volume controls and the power button. The famous OnePlus slider will be placed on the left.



As for the specifications, the OnePlus Open is said to have a 6.31-inch external display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is expected to come with a 7.82-inch main display. The leak also suggests that both smartphone displays will offer a maximum brightness of 2800 nits. The main screen is rumoured to have ultra-thin glass. OnePlus upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to come with triple-space speakers. The smartphone is said to pack 16GB of RAM and run OxygenOS 13.2.



The leaker also suggests that the smartphone may come in two colour options: Voyager Black and Emeral Dusk.