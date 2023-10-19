Live
- Konda Surekha suffers minor injuries during Congress bike rally in Bhupalpally
- Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
Just In
OnePlus Open Global Launch Today: Live stream details, what we expect
The OnePlus global launch event for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, begins at 7:30 p.m. IST.
OnePlus will hold its global launch event in Mumbai for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, today at 7.30 p.m. IST. While OnePlus has revealed some details about the upcoming phone, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus Open will feature Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. Meanwhile, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the foldable's design and specifications. The OnePlus Open will arrive with a 7.82-inch Fluid AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have two selfie cameras: a 20-megapixel one for the interior front camera and a 32-megapixel sensor for the exterior.
OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch the live stream
As mentioned, the global launch event for OnePlus' new foldable phone starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. IST. The event will be held in Mumbai and streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the OnePlus website. You can also watch the OnePlus event via the YouTube player embedded below.
OnePlus Open: Expected Design and Specifications
Popular tipster Max Jambor has posted the probable design and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Open smartphone on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Based on images leaked online, the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphone is said to have a sleek design. The smartphone is said to house a circular camera module that will consist of a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup. Outside of the camera module, the rear panel will have a small LED flash. The back panel will also have OnePlus branding. The right side of the smartphone will consist of the volume controls and the power button. The famous OnePlus slider will be placed on the left.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus Open is said to have a 6.31-inch external display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is expected to come with a 7.82-inch main display. The leak also suggests that both smartphone displays will offer a maximum brightness of 2800 nits. The main screen is rumoured to have ultra-thin glass. OnePlus upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to come with triple-space speakers. The smartphone is said to pack 16GB of RAM and run OxygenOS 13.2.
The leaker also suggests that the smartphone may come in two colour options: Voyager Black and Emeral Dusk.