OpenAI Partners with Defense Contractor Anduril to Strengthen Counterdrone Systems

OpenAI has announced its first defense industry collaboration by partnering with Anduril, a military technology company. The partnership aims to integrate OpenAI’s software into Anduril’s counterdrone systems, which are designed to detect and neutralize drones.

This marks a significant shift for OpenAI, which once prohibited the use of its technology for military purposes. In January, OpenAI updated its terms of service to permit military applications, aligning with its goal to “benefit as many people as possible” while supporting U.S.-led efforts to uphold democratic values.

“Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects U.S. military personnel, and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Anduril, valued at $14 billion, has a $200 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps for counterdrone systems. Outside financial benefits, the partnership could bolster OpenAI’s influence in national security discussions. Anduril’s co-founder Palmer Luckey has strong ties to influential figures like Elon Musk and the Trump governmet, positioning OpenAI to gain political clout in the evolving defense AI landscape.