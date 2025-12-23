Major Fire Breaks Out at a Furniture Workshop in Uppal

A significant fire incident occurred in Uppal today, Tuesday, at the Furniture and Sofa Workshop. The blaze ignited when a spark from ongoing welding operations came into contact with foam materials.

At the time of the incident, furniture manufacturing was in progress, and the fire quickly spread due to the presence of large quantities of foam, plywood, and chemical coatings used in the workshop. The intensity of the flames prompted residents of nearby apartments to evacuate in a state of panic, fearing for their safety. Thick smoke engulfed the area, causing breathing difficulties for many locals.

Authorities, including police, the fire department, and hydraulic teams, responded swiftly to the scene. Firefighters worked diligently to control the flames and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

After some time, officials announced that the fire had been completely extinguished. While the Furniture and Sofa Workshop has suffered damage.