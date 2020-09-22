Over 500k Activision accounts hacked, change the password and add 2FA immediately

A massive data breach at Activision has allowed hackers to access the usernames and passwords of more than hundreds of thousands of their customer accounts. According to Dexerto, more than 500,000 Activision accounts have been hacked, and user credentials have been publicly leaked for Call of Duty players and others. Hackers are now using these details to log in and change passwords, preventing real users from accessing or recovering their accounts.

According to TechRadar, this data breach was first reported by a Twitter user using the identifier - oRemmy. This was later confirmed by various content creators, including Prototype Warehouse, Okami, and TheGamingRevolution.

Okami confirmed the breach in a tweet and asked users to change their Activision account passwords.

"Yes, they are legitimate guys. Change your Activision account passwords and add 2FA right away. More than 500,000 accounts have been breached, and it is still ongoing," Okami tweeted.





Yeah, it's legit guys. Change your Activision account passwords and add 2FA immediately.



Apparently over 500k accounts have been breached already and it's still ongoing. @Activision @ATVIAssist https://t.co/mjKecaty1m — Okami (@Okami13_) September 21, 2020



As per the TheGamingRevolution Hackers are reportedly "generating 1,000 accounts every 10 minutes."





Activision accounts are apparently being leaked so change your password, although that might not even help because they're apparently generating 1,000 accounts every 10 minutes. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) September 20, 2020







Players use Activision accounts for various Call of Duty (CoD) titles, including Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty Mobile. These accounts are also used for other Activision games, but CoD is the most popular of all.

The franchise is already top-rated, and its popularity soared, particularly that of Call of Duty Mobile, after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The company also plans to bring the mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, which is its only Battle Royale mode.

Now, while players and content creators have confirmed that there has indeed been a breach, Activision has denied it.

However, the only way to keep your Activision account safe is by changing your password. The company does not offer two-factor authentication to protect you. Additionally, as TechRadar and Dexerto suggest, CoD players should unlink their Battlenet, PSN, Xbox Live, and any other accounts associated with their Activision account, as well as delete, saved payment details.