Poco X3 Pro to release on March 30 in India

Yesterday, the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 smartphones were launched across the globe. Now, Flipkart has revealed that the Poco X3 Pro will launch in India on March 30. Nothing much is known about the Poco F3 launch in India yet.

The Poco X3 Pro launch event is scheduled for March 30 at 12 pm. Flipkart's teaser page highlights the design of the phone and its processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. Most likely, the smartphone has the same set of specifications as the global one variant. The price of the phone will be something we are looking forward to. Poco X3 Pro price begins at 249 euros (Rs 21,400 roughly) for the base model and 299 euros (₹ 25,800 roughly) for the high-end model. It may come in three colour options of Frost Blue, Phantom Black, and Metal Bronze.

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate in terms of specifications. It also brings a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor powers the smartphone from Poco. The device brings along 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also offers expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Poco X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 main sensor camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone includes a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging.