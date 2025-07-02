Proper Data Management Has Significantly Contributed to 360° Assessments in Dynamic Organizational Environments, Says IT Expert

There are various methods that can be used for assessment systems, regardless of what needs to be evaluated by the responsible management. Although these are complex environments, dynamic organizations have long viewed the so-called 360° assessment system as perhaps the most valuable—especially in the field of People Management.

Over time, this already effective system has gained significant strength through new technologies. At least, that's what top-level experts in the two areas under discussion—Information Technology (IT) and Organizational Management—believe.

Recent international statistics not only support these specialists' positive evaluation but also serve as a basis to affirm that the future looks promising and not too far off. In fact, according to these professionals, this reality is already taking shape. However, the opportunities also come with the demand for even more highly qualified professionals.

Recent Findings

Improving People Management was a concern for approximately 80% of the companies surveyed in a 2024 study that included nearly 40 major organizations across the globe. A similar percentage responded that developing leadership was their biggest challenge.

The practical positive result: more than 90% of them reported finding new pathways for their organization’s strategic planning—particularly regarding the success of the 360° assessment system. In these investments, technological innovation was cited as the main ally.

The 2024 numbers also help explain why this partnership is seen as essential. Investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups grew by more than 60% during this period. While this figure represents a record, expectations are that this record will be surpassed year after year.

In emerging markets, companies moved budgets that reached billions of dollars when it came to data management. The world's leading data firm posted numbers exceeding US$3 trillion. Even a surface-level view helps us understand the scale this market might reach and how it could impact the strategic planning of large organizations.

“These large investments we see in theory—in reports and surveys—reflect what has been very useful in practice due to the practicality and efficiency achieved. That’s why combining technology with traditional administrative concepts, which have historically proven their importance, is a path of no return. And this benefits managers, organizations, and all stakeholders, whether internal or external to the company—or even public institutions.”

This comment comes from one of these experts: Edrich Neville Ndofor, a business analyst with experience in Artificial Intelligence in the healthcare sector. He is a graduate student at Metropolitan State University in Saint Paul, Minnesota (USA), pursuing a Master’s in Management Information Systems with a concentration in Business Analysis.

He is also a results-driven IT professional, specialized in cloud-based solutions for the financial services and B2B/B2C sectors. He has a proven track record of leading impactful projects from conception to execution. His current research focuses on using AI to predict and prevent migraine crises, aiming to improve clinical outcomes and deliver personalized solutions in healthcare.

“My leadership in optimizing processes and improving decision-making has shaped me into a contributor committed to organizational success wherever I’ve been. I’m passionate about using technology to solve complex challenges and have focused on building a commitment to success in dynamic and complex environments through continuous learning and innovation.”

A Deeper Connection to This Skill

Beyond his organizational expertise, Cameroonian expert Edrich Neville Ndofor’s experience with people goes beyond the projects he has led. His personal engagement in another area has also helped shape and strengthen these attributes: volunteer work.

Since 2022, he has served as Senior Product Manager at Rabo AgriFinance. There, he designed and implemented Azure API integration between Salesforce/nCino and a global credit approval engine, reducing processing time by 15%. He automated task and activity management for business teams, improving task completion and collaboration by 25%. He launched new banking products on nCino, generating millions of dollars in fee revenue.

These are just some of the results in which his efforts were aimed at bringing new possibilities to clients. Such efforts have been consistently evaluated by both internal leadership and external stakeholders, especially clients. Furthermore, the specialist himself, along with the managers of the teams he led, carried out the initial stages of these evaluations.

Thus, all the organizational experience accumulated by Edrich Neville Ndofor serves as an ideal case study showcasing the value of proper data management combined with 360° assessments conducted by all parties involved in the company's routine, goals, mission, vision, and values.

“If technology is here to stay, the same can be said for today’s participative management model. A reality where none of the stakeholders take a passive role is no longer feasible. This is a service or product quality assurance process that will increasingly rely on collective participation. It will be one of the key formulas for achieving quality and credibility.”

More from His Background

As we’ve seen, Edrich Neville Ndofor is a professional active in two highly dynamic and rapidly evolving fields: Information Technology and People Management, through his leadership in organizational projects. Significantly, his involvement in healthcare—where ensuring quality and credibility is not optional but a continuous duty—stands out.

He holds over 10 certifications in business and technology-related topics, and he has received nearly a dozen awards and invitations for speaking and consulting engagements. He has served as a bridge between business units and tech teams, managed Salesforce campaigns using Marketing Cloud, and created user stories for sales and marketing improvements.

He led Salesforce usability training for business champions and reduced production deployment validation time from four hours to two through new testing strategies. All these achievements are further examples of goals met throughout his career—goals that are closely tied to the type of evaluation highlighted here, now based on data and technological advances for more effective information use.