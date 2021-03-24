Qualcomm to develop a game console like Nintendo Switch

Chipmaker Qualcomm plans to enter the consumer electronics market with a new device is reportedly a game console similar to the Nintendo Switch. As per an Android Police report, it will run on Android and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset.

The non-final images of the Qualcomm game console seen by Android Police show a strong resemblance to the Nintendo Switch. It has detachable controllers on both sides that are quite thick in size so that the processor can run faster and also "more efficiently than a modern ultra-slim smartphone." The company also plans to add a 6,000 mAh battery to the game console and its Quick Charge technology.

The dimensions of the device are unknown at the moment, but according to Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, it will feature a 6.65-inch screen. The game console will also support external devices like a TV or monitor via a mini HDMI or USB-C port. It will also provide an SD card slot for storage expansion. The console is said to run Android 12 with a custom launcher and access to Google Play apps and services. It could also come with support for the Epic Games Store at launch. Qualcomm will also use its X55 modem for 5G connectivity in the game console.

The launch may happen in the first quarter of 2022, and it could be priced at around $ 300 (₹ 21,800 roughly). However, it is not confirmed whether this price tag also includes detachable controllers. The Nintendo Switch console is also priced at $ 300 for the entire package with detachable controllers, base, and accessories.

Qualcomm's entry into the consumer electronics market, and that too with a handheld game console, is quite interesting. It would also be the first direct competitor to the Nintendo Switch. Besides the hardware, your gaming portfolio will also be something to look forward to.