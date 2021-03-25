Realme aims 10-15% share in mid-range phone segment in India

New Delhi: With the launch of realme 8 series, the company is aiming to penetrate deeper into the booming Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 mid-range 4G market, aiming 10-15 per cent market share in the segment flooded with devices from rivals Samsung and Xiaomi, a top executive said on Thursday.

According to Madhav Sheth, VP, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, the goal is to capture the young users across the country.

"We plan to increase our market share in this segment to 10-15 per cent with the launch of the 8 series," Sheth told IANS, as the company launched two mid-range smartphones in its 8 series in India, with realme 8 Pro being equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera.

"We understand that some consumers still prefer a 4G phone currently. So for realme 8 series, the youth flagship for the masses, we have planned both 4G and 5G versions," Sheth said.

The 4G version will stand below realme X7 5G and even its predecessor 7 pro at Rs 17,999, It will still feature multiple upgrades and almost the best mid-range experience.

realme 8 stands at Rs 14,999 with significant upgrades like Super Amoled display with in-display fingerprint and 128GB internal storage, etc.

"With realme 8 series, we are targeting the young audience like college goers who need good features at value for money," Sheth added.

"We are offering a combination of good specifications with upgraded Super Amoled display, world-first and updated camera features, new sci-fi design, powerful processors and fast-charging capabilities that can match up to your lifestyle, with a value for money promise. It's one of the best options in the segment," the executive elaborated.

The company's strategy in India will be centred on two main goals: being a "5G leader" and promoting "realme TechLife."

realme has also teased its first brand as part of the TechLife AIOT platform which is titled as 'D', and will be revealed soon.

"realme community is already a 2 million-strong family and keep on growing. We continuously engage with our fans to cull feedback on products and incorporate them into the development. This, in turn, builds long-term salience through positive word of mouth, loyalty and consumer stickiness," Sheth said.