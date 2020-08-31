Reliance offers four new JioFiber plans; New users get 30 days free trial

On Monday, Reliance Jio revised plans for its JioFiber service. The upgraded plans will come into effect from September 1 and aimed to provide 'extreme affordability during these challenging times'.

Now Reliance Jio is offering four new plans, as part of upgraded plans:

 Rs 399 plan offering a speed of 30Mbps

 Rs 699 plan that offers a speed of 100Mbps

 Rs 999 gives a speed of 150Mbps

 Rs 1,4999 plan offers a speed of 300Mbps

These higher-value plans also offer a subscription of 11 OTT plans worth ₹1,000. The list includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, ALT Balaji and LionsGate. These four plans offer equal speed, which means that they provide similar download and upload speeds.

These plans are applicable only for new JioFiber subscribers. These new subscribers are also valid for a 30-days free trial period from September 1, which includes a 150 Mbps truly unlimited internet connection, a 4K set-top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps for free and free voice calling. Jio says that if users don't like the service, they will take it back "no questions asked."

On the other hand, plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. Moreover, any JioFiber customer onboarded between August 15 and August 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio app.