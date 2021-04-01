Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s to Launch on April 5 in India

Samsung announced the launch of two Galaxy F series smartphones in India. The Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02 are scheduled to launch on April 5 at 12 noon in India. Samsung joined hands with Flipkart for its Galaxy F series and released the first phone, Galaxy F41, last year in October.

The Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02 have been teased on Flipkart and Samsung India's website, revealing their key design and specs. Galaxy F12 is seen in two colours, blue and green, with a textured back panel. The smartphone from Samsung has a notched display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy F12 is confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel quad camera and a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F12 is also expected to come with the Exynos 850 processor, and it could have a 6,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy F02s looks quite similar to Galaxy M02s with its rear panel design. The smartphone comes in a dark blue colour with triple rear cameras and a notched display. Galaxy F02s is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Its triple camera setup will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Galaxy F02s will run on Snapdragon 450 processor.

The supposed Galaxy F02s price was tipped last week to start at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It is expected to launch in another variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and this one will cost Rs 9,999.