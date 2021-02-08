Samsung Galaxy F62 to arrive in India on February 15

Samsung said on Monday that it would launch the Galaxy F62 in India on February 15. The company said that the next smartphone would be available in the ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 25,000 price range.

Samsung also confirmed some features of the upcoming Galaxy F62. It said the Exynos 9825 processor would power the phone. It will also house four cameras and an Infinity-O display.

In a release, the company said, "Galaxy "Galaxy F62's biggest USP will be its speedy Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. According to details teased on Flipkart, Exynos 9825 has an ANTUTU 8 score of 452000+ which should translate into great performance in the real world. The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68."

The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart. Interested customers can register to "notify me" on the e-commerce website.

According to previous rumours, Samsung Galaxy F62 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. It will house 6 GB of RAM and also come with 128GB of built-in storage. The phone will be available in green and blue colour options.

Software-wise, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The quad-camera setup on the back is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Besides the Galaxy F62, Samsung is also working on a Galaxy A12 smartphone for the Indian market. The phone has already been launched in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor along with 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

It also features a quad-camera setup on the phone's back with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A12 has an 8-megapixel front camera.