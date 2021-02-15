Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India: Find price and specifications

The highlights of the new Samsung Galaxy F62 are the 7,000 mAh battery, the Exynos 9825 SoC and the 64-megapixel quad rear camera. Check out the phone's full specs and pricing here.



Samsung announced on Monday the launch of the Galaxy F62 in India. The second smartphone in its new F-series will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital and My Jio retail stores, Samsung.com, and select retail stores beginning February 22 at 12 noon. The phone comes in two variants, 6 / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB, priced at ₹ 23,999 and ₹ 25,999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in Laser Green, Laser Blue, and Laser Gray colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with Full HD + resolution and Infinity-O cutout. The phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

In the photography department, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel (123-degree) ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The rear camera also supports 4K UHD video recording. Other rear camera features are single shot, ultra-wide-angle, macro, live focus, night mode, super slow motion, hyper-lapse and super steady. On the front, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

For performance, the Galaxy F62 bets on the Exynos 9825 processor. It comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of built-in storage. A 7,000 mAh battery powers the phone. The Galaxy F62 comes with a 25W charger. Samsung claims that the charger can fully charge the 7,000 mAh battery in less than 2 hours. It also supports reverse charging.

Other features of the Galaxy F62 are the side-mount fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay (NFC), and up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.





The #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62 with jaw dropping specs is finally here! Experience a true blend of power and performance, with its flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, 7000 mAh battery, 64MP Quad camera and sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. pic.twitter.com/mnMyHj5TNk — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 15, 2021





Samsung Galaxy F62: Price Details

Customers who opt for the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program (FSUP) will be eligible to get the Galaxy F62 for just 70% of the phone price. After one year, customers can choose to return the product to upgrade to a new Galaxy series phone or keep the phone for the remaining 30% of the original price.

Customers purchasing the phone through the Reliance Digital / My Jio Store will be eligible for benefits of up to Rs 10,000, which includes a Rs 3,000 rebate on recharge discount coupons and partner brand coupons worth Rs 7,000.