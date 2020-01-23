Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India at 12 PM Today: Watch it Live

After launching Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an initial price of Rs 38,999, Samsung is launching its second affordable smartphone of the year — Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Officially these smartphones were unveiled at CES 2020 that took place this month earlier.

Now Samsung has announced on the Twitter platform about the India launch of the phone. Samsung has already revealed the specifications of Galaxy S10 Lite on its official website and Flipkart. We need to wait for more to know about the pricing and availability of this phone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch: Watch live

The Samsung launch event will begin today at 12.00 pm. You will be able to watch the live stream on Flipkart's Galaxy S10 Lite teaser page and Samsung's official website.

#GalaxyS10Lite with #SuperSteadyOIS launches on 23rd Jan! Watch the India launch LIVE on Facebook at 12 PM. Available on Flipkart, Samsung India and leading retail stores. To get notified, head over to Flipkart: https://t.co/xCRXApCUV7 or visit: https://t.co/2qEHvmvUaM pic.twitter.com/FBn8tjSpHf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 22, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications



When it comes to specifications, from the time of the announcement, we are already aware that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.