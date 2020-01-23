Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India at 12 PM Today: Watch it Live

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India at 12 PM Today: Watch it LiveSamsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Highlights

Watch the live stream on Flipkart's Galaxy S10 Lite teaser page and the Samsung’s official website.

After launching Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an initial price of Rs 38,999, Samsung is launching its second affordable smartphone of the year — Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Officially these smartphones were unveiled at CES 2020 that took place this month earlier.

Now Samsung has announced on the Twitter platform about the India launch of the phone. Samsung has already revealed the specifications of Galaxy S10 Lite on its official website and Flipkart. We need to wait for more to know about the pricing and availability of this phone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch: Watch live

The Samsung launch event will begin today at 12.00 pm. You will be able to watch the live stream on Flipkart's Galaxy S10 Lite teaser page and Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

When it comes to specifications, from the time of the announcement, we are already aware that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff
Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative...
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's
"Shayad…" Song From
'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors:...


Top