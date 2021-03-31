Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price

Samsung announced on Wednesday the launch of the 5G version of its Galaxy S20 FE in India. The 5G Fan Edition version comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 47,999 starting March 31 at Smasung.com, Amazon, Samsung Exclusive Stores and other outlets. The MOP of the phone is Rs 55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications and Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate. It comes in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender colours. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a textured haze effect to minimize fingerprints and smudges.

As previously stated, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset was launched in December 2019, and it worked with a variety of Android smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

The phone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. There is also a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging support. It is also compatible with Wireless Charging 2.0.

Other features of the phone are Knox Security and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Our consumers gave us an outstanding response for the Galaxy S20FE LTE version launched in Q4'20. Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the power of Snapdragon Processor and 5G. Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point in addition to superlative performance. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, in a release.