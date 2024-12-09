Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Spotted on FCC: Design and Specifications Unveiled

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S25 series, and now, FCC certification has added fuel to speculation about a January 2024 launch, which is rumoured to happen. This series features the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the premium S25 Ultra, and news regarding their specifications and features is already making waves.

Galaxy S25: Models and Features

The Galaxy S25 has developed model codes SM-S931B/DS, SM-S936B/DS, and SM-S938B/DS, indicating the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. As per MySmartPrice rumours, this series will comprise such features- wireless charging, wireless power sharing, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, NFC, and advanced Wi-Fi standards (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be). Charging speed specifications remain identical to predecessors. The charging support for both Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will be capped at 25W fast charging, whereas for S25 Ultra, it will be 45W fast charging just like its predecessor, S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S25:Design and Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to sport some design updates, which should give it blunter corners than the sharp edges of the S24 Ultra. Leaks suggest it will maintain its quad-camera setup, while the S25 and S25 Plus models will be given triple-camera configurations. All S25 models will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which means their performance will be on a high-end tier. Plus, there isgossip about the S25 Ultra having built titanium as a key ingredient, following the path of other makers.