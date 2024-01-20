Live
Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale: Get Mega Offers on Samsung.com
Up to 57% off on select Galaxy smartphones and up to 48% off on select models of Samsung premium and lifestyle TVs; Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Accessories and Wearables will be available at up to 50% off.
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched its Grand Republic Sale with bumper offers and cashback on a variety of Samsung products such as Galaxy smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, Samsung TVs, and other digital appliances. These offers will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Consumers will get up to 22.5% cashback (Up to INR 25000) on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other leading Bank Debit and Credit Cards.
During the bonanza sale, consumers buying select models of Galaxy A series, M series, F series, S series and flagship models of Galaxy Z Series can get up to 57% off. Consumers will also get amazing offers on pre-booking the latest Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Under the Grand Republic Day Sale, consumers can avail Galaxy S23 for just INR 54999. Those purchasing Galaxy laptops such as Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro, can avail up to 46% off and consumers buying select models of Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 50% off.
Consumers purchasing premium and lifestyle models of Samsung televisions can avail up to 48% off with an additional exchange benefit of up to INR 15250. Consumers buying select models of Neo QLED and QLED will also get an assured special gift from either of the following - Galaxy S23 Ultra worth INR 124990 or a 50" Serif TV worth INR 69990, or a Soundbar worth INR 38990 (Q700C / C450).
During the sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators will get up to 52% off, on select models of refrigerators. Consumers can also get exchange benefits up to INR 15125 on select models.
On purchase of microwaves such as 28 litre SlimFry Microwave and 32 litre Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Microwave, consumers can avail up to 45% off. Consumers purchasing select models of EcobubbleTM range of fully automatic washing machines will get up to 49% off with an extra benefit of INR 3000 as an upgrade bonus.
The Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale Offers
Products
Consumer offer
Highlight Products
Smartphones
Up to 57% off
Galaxy S21FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy M34, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, Galaxy M04
Laptops
Up to 46 % off
Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro
Tablets, Accessories & Wearables
Up to 50 % off
Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm), Galaxy Watch6 BT (43mm), Galaxy Buds2 Pro 7, Galaxy Buds2
TVs
Up to 48% off, Exchange benefits up to 15250/- Special Offer: Free Galaxy S23 Ultra, 50" Serif TV, Soundbar (Q700C / C450)*
Neo-QLED, QLED, OLED, 4k UHD, *98" TVs and select models of QLED and Neo-QLED
Refrigerators
Up to 52% off Exchange Benefits up to 15125/-
301L Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerator Select models of Side by Side and French-door refrigerators
Washing Machines
Up to 49% off Extra 3000 benefits with Upgrade Bonus on EcobubbleTM
Fully Automatic Washing Machines & EcobubbleTM Range
Microwaves
Up to 45% off
1) 28-litre SlimFry Microwave 2) 32 litre Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Convection Microwave
Monitors
1) Up to 59% off 2) Cart Discount up to 1500/-
M7 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor
Air Conditioners
1) Up to 39% off 2) Additional 10% on the purchase of two or more WindFree™ AC's
1) Hot & Cold AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2) WindFree™ AC 1.5 Ton 3-star
Bank Cashback
1) Up to 22.5% Cashback with Leading Cards (Up to INR 25000)
Additional Offers in Select Samsung Exclusive Stores
1) 21k Special Points on select Premium TVs & Digital Appliances 2) Product Insurance on Panels >32"