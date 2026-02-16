Man lynched over suspicion of theft

Berhampur: A man was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft in Ganjam district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Sardula village in Bhanjanagar police station area. The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Banadhar Pradhan, a resident of Kurumingia in Kandhamal district’s G Udayagiri police station limits, was attacked by residents of Sardula village. He was declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

“Pradhan was rescued early Saturday and rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bhanjanagar, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Additional SP Ranjan Kumar Dey said. Police said Pradhan, along with two others, was allegedly involved in looting a locked house of resident Sushant Gouda. While fleeing, Pradhan fell and broke his leg, after which villagers tied him to an electric pole and assaulted him.

Police said investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing, Deepak Mishra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhanjanagar, said. Police have arrested 20 persons in this connection. The mobile phone of the deceased, iron rods and ropes, which were used to tie his hands, have been seized from the accused, police added.

Jeebanananda Jena, Inspector in-charge, Bhanjanagar police station, said many villagers fled fearing police action, prompting heavy deployment of forces. A forensic team has been engaged to assist in the investigation. Gouda, in a police complaint, said gold jewellery and around 20 new sarees were looted from his house.