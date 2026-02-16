Man tries to sell son, held

Balasore: OdishaPolice rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who was allegedly sold by his father to a man for Rs 1 lakh, officials said. Both the seller and the buyer have been detained. The incident, which took place at Barisahi village in Nilgiri Notified Area Council area, came to light after a video purportedly showing the father bargaining with a prospective buyer went viral on social media.

A local activist subsequently lodged a complaint at Nilgiri police station. “The baby was rescued from Chiminibhati area and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Further investigation is underway,” Nilgiri Sub-divisional Police Officer Pramod Kumar Mallick said, adding police have detained two persons in this connection.

Police identified the father as Rakesh Kumar Behera alias Kua, a mason, who allegedly received Rs 50,000 as the first instalment. Rakesh claimed financial hardship prompted the move.

“We have four children and are facing difficulty in raising them. A known person arranged the buyer and I handed over the baby,” he told reporters. Police sources said Rakesh had married twice and the child allegedly sold was born to his second wife, who was living separately from him.