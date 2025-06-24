Samsung set to launch Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7 & Fold Ultra at July 9 event in New York

Samsung has officially confirmed a high-profile launch event set for July 9 in Brooklyn, New York, where it is expected to reveal its newest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and a possible premium entry, the Fold Ultra. The event, dubbed Samsung Unpacked 2025, will also be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube.

Sticking to its mid-year schedule, Samsung aims to steal the spotlight before Google's and Apple’s fall launches. This year's foldables are rumored to be thinner, lighter, and feature enhanced displays, upgraded cameras, and longer battery life. A notable addition could be the “Ultra experience” teased by Samsung, which points toward a high-performance foldable — possibly the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra — with a powerful camera and integrated AI tools.

While the Galaxy S series remains Samsung’s top-selling product line, the company is betting big on foldables. Since launching its first folding phone in 2019, Samsung has dominated the segment, though competition from Chinese brands like Honor and Oppo is heating up with sleeker designs.

The event may also showcase updates on Project Moohan, Samsung’s mixed-reality headset being developed in collaboration with Google. Running on Android XR, this headset could rival Apple’s Vision Pro in terms of functionality and design. Additionally, a new wearable device may make its debut.

With Apple rumored to enter the foldable space in 2026, Samsung is clearly racing to solidify its lead in this futuristic category. Stay tuned for what promises to be a game-changing reveal.