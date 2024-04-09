Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of two monster devices, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, with several segment-leading features. The latest additions to the immensely popular Galaxy M series offer users a superior smartphone experience with Super AMOLED Plus display, monster battery and powerful processors.

“True to the Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation with the new Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, two stunning devices that are ready to power the infinite passions of young MZ consumers. With multiple segment-leading features including Super AMOLED plus display, stylish sleek design, powerful Snapdragon processor and combined with an unmatched promise of four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, we are ensuring a monster user experience with Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

Iconic Design

Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G don the iconic Galaxy signature design, exuding elegance and sophistication. Galaxy M55 5G is super sleek and light weight, measuring only 7.8mm in width which makes it very ergonomic to use. Galaxy M55 5G will be available in two refreshing colours - Light Green and Denim Black. Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three stylish colours including Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Monster Performance

Galaxy M55 5G is powered by 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor making it fast and power-efficient, allowing you to multi-task smoothly. The processor delivers a monster mobile gaming experience with high-speed connectivity along with high-quality audio and visuals. With the ultimate speed and connectivity of 5G, users will be able to stay fully connected wherever they go, experiencing faster downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing. Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, which is capable of handling demanding tasks with ease.

Monster Battery

Galaxy M55 5G packs in 5000 mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. Galaxy M55 5G also supports 45W super-fast charging, giving users more power in lesser time. Galaxy M15 5G comes with segment-best 6000 mAh battery that can power the smartphone for up to two days, allowing users to binge on their favourite entertainment and keeping them connected and productive through the day.

Monster Display

Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7” Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate that provides higher quality colour contrast giving an immersive viewing experience. Galaxy M55 5G comes with 1000 nits of high brightness mode and Vision Booster technology ensuring that users can enjoy their favourite content even under bright sunlight. Galaxy M15 5G features segment-best 6.5” Super AMOLED display, which makes scrolling through social media feeds, even in outdoor settings, a breeze for the tech-savvy Gen Z and millennial customers.

Monster Camera

Galaxy M55 5G features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free videos and photos eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The camera setup also includes an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with a 50MP high-resolution front camera for detailed, sharper selfies. Galaxy M55 5G comes with Nightography, allowing users to capture stunning low-light shots and videos, thanks to the Big Pixel technology. Galaxy M55 5G’s camera comes with AI-enhanced features such as Image Clipper and Object Eraser Galaxy M15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to reduce blur or distortion in videos arising from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy M15 5G also houses a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Monster Galaxy Experience

Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G redefine consumer experience with innovations such as Voice Focus that cuts the ambient noise for an amazing calling experience.

Both Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G come with best-in-class, defense grade Knox Security, ensuring that you are worry-free when it comes to privacy and security on your smartphone. These devices will also feature one of Samsung’s most innovative security features: Samsung Knox Vault. The hardware based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. Both Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G come with the Quick Share feature which enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with any other device, even if they are faraway, including your laptop and tab, privately.

With Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction by providing four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come. Galaxy M55 5G comes with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature which tokenizes and stores your credit and debit cards on the phone, so that the next time you forget to carry your wallet, you can simply pay with your smartphone.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy M55 5G comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+ 256GB storage variants and Galaxy M15 5G comes in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants. Galaxy M55 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores, while Galaxy M15 5G will be available on Amazon and at select retail stores starting today, April 8.

Product Variants Price Offers Net Effective Price Galaxy M55 5G 8GB+128GB INR 26999 Amazon / Samsung.com : INR 2000 Instant Discount on all Bank Cards INR 24999 8GB+256GB INR 29999 Retail Stores : INR 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards or INR 2000 off on exchange INR 27999 12GB+256GB INR 32999 INR 30999 Galaxy M15 5G 4GB+128GB INR 12999 INR 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards or INR 1000 off on exchange INR 11999 6GB+128GB INR 14499 INR 13499





Additionally, as a limited period offer, customers purchasing Galaxy M15 5G will get a Samsung 25W travel adapter worth INR 1699 at just INR 300.

Samsung will also be providing exciting offers on Samsung Wallet with Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G. Customers can avail INR 250 voucher on completing one successful Samsung Wallet Tap & Pay transaction on Galaxy M55 5G or avail INR 100 voucher on Samsung Wallet registration on Galaxy M15 5G. These benefits will be provided as gift cards of Amazon within the Samsung Wallet app.