Shukla to return to earth on July 14

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.

“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.

