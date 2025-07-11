Live
Shukla to return to earth on July 14
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.
“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, told a press conference.
