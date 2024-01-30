SmartLess Podcast Exiting Amazon, Seals $100 Million Deal with SiriusXM

In a significant move, SmartLess Media's flagship podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, along with several other SmartLess shows, has transitioned from Amazon to SiriusXM. The exclusive multiyear deal, costing SiriusXM $100 million, signifies a strategic shift in podcasting alliances.



Under the terms of the three-year agreement, SiriusXM gains exclusive rights to SmartLess Media's flagship podcast and other shows, positioning them alongside notable celebrities in SiriusXM's roster, including Howard Stern, Kevin Hart, and Conan O'Brien. This move marks the end of SmartLess's association with Amazon, which, in 2021, secured exclusive rights to the podcast for a reported $60 to $80 million.



SiriusXM members will enjoy early, ad-free access to SmartLess, as well as three additional SmartLess Media podcasts: Just Jack & Jill, Bad Dates, and Owned. Additionally, SiriusXM secures exclusive global ad sales rights for these podcasts. While new episodes will eventually be available on all podcast platforms, the complete catalogues of the four SmartLess podcasts will be exclusive to SiriusXM.



“The majority of the ‘SmartLess’ library will be available exclusively to SiriusXM, making it the only destination for fans to access the podcast’s complete catalogue,” SiriusXM wrote in its announcement.



The podcasting landscape has seen a shift away from exclusive deals, with companies preferring arrangements that offer perks such as bonus or ad-free content for subscribers rather than limiting content access. Spotify, for example, released specific podcasts widely despite having exclusive deals in the past.



In the case of SiriusXM and SmartLess, exclusivity on its platform becomes an added benefit for subscribers without compromising the show's overall reach. Despite topping podcast charts (currently #8 on Apple Podcasts and #27 on Spotify), SmartLess will lose access to some listeners who used other platforms for older episodes. However, the move to SiriusXM's app, designed to attract a younger audience, might introduce the podcast to a new demographic.



This strategic shift aligns with evolving trends in podcasting, balancing exclusivity with broader accessibility, and emphasizes the ongoing evolution of the industry's dynamics.