Snapchat India Launches ‘Care Not Control’ Campaign, partners with Yuvaa to Champion Digital Safety Conversations for Caregivers

Snap Inc., in partnership with youth media platform Yuvaa, launched ‘Care Not Control’, a creator-led campaign that uses the power of storytelling and humor to foster healthier conversations between teens and caregivers about navigating the online world safely.

The initiative underscores Snap’s ongoing commitment to support the digital well-being of Indian Snapchatters. Anchored in the lead-up to World Mental Health Day (October 10), ‘Care Not Control’ encourages families to cultivate open communication and strong relationships with trust, authenticity, and care.

The ‘Care Not Control’ philosophy addresses the growing gap between how teens use social media and how their caregivers perceive that use. It advocates for open dialogue, mutual trust, and partnership (“Care”) over extreme and overly restrictive supervision (“Control”). The campaign encourages families to develop a shared language to help build this foundation together.

"You can't compel young people into seeking to be safe; you have to connect with them in a language they understand. That’s what this campaign is all about," said Nikhil Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Yuvaa. "We are turning an essential philosophy, ‘Care Not Control’, that the Snapchat team has beautifully thought of and curated, into tangible, relatable stories. By leveraging creators and humour, we hope to give both teens and parents a new script on how they can talk about online life and build trust, one conversation at a time."

To bring this philosophy to life, Snapchat and Yuvaa have collaborated with top six creators representing the diversity of India’s cultures, languages, and youth experiences. The six-part short video series features the influential voices of Dhiraj Sanap, Kapil Kanpuriya, Mayo Japan, James Libang, Pranjali Singh, and Namrita Kour spanning different regions, communities, and styles of expression. Their relatable skits show how Snap’s Family Centre can help families strike a balance between parental insight and teen autonomy.

“At a time when the online and offline lives of young people are deeply intertwined, digital well-being must be nurtured with empathy and partnership. Our ‘Care Not Control’ philosophy reflects this belief, and our Family Centre tool is designed to encourage dialogue and build trust. By launching this campaign, we hope to give families across India the confidence and language to approach online safety together.” said Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy, India & South Asia, Snap Inc. "

The video series will be rolled out from October 7th to October 10th across the Snapchat and Instagram accounts of the creators and Yuvaa, amplified by relevant youth-focused pages.