Sony Offers $125 Off PlayStation 5 Slim Models — No Klarna Required

Sony is treating gamers to a surprise discount on its latest PlayStation 5 consoles. The company is offering a flat $125 off directly through the official PlayStation Store using the promo code PS5KLARNA. Interestingly, the deal doesn’t require you to use Klarna’s payment service to qualify.

The offer applies to both the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 Slim with 1TB storage, bringing their prices down to $374 and $424.99, respectively. However, the discount does not extend to the PS5 Pro model.

The PlayStation 5 remains Sony’s most powerful gaming console to date. It delivers an ultra-smooth experience, running select titles at 4K resolution and up to 120Hz when paired with a high-refresh-rate display — perfect for games like Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Sony had earlier increased the price of all PS5 Slim models in the U.S. by $50, making the Digital Edition start at $499 and the standard PS5 at $549. This new discount effectively reverses that hike, giving buyers a solid saving that can go toward accessories such as the DualSense controller or Sony’s lineup of exclusive titles.