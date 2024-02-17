Sony Restocks PlayStation Portal: A Handheld Remote Play Device for PS5

Sony's PlayStation Portal, designed exclusively for Remote Play, has consistently sold out since its release. Recently, the eight-inch handheld device has been restocked and is once again available for purchase through Sony's PlayStation Direct store at its standard price of $199.99.



The PlayStation Portal focuses solely on streaming games from the PlayStation 5 to its eight-inch touchscreen LCD via Wi-Fi. While similar to using Remote Play on devices like iPads or phones with controllers, the Portal offers an all-in-one solution that supports the full range of DualSense haptic feedback features, including adaptive triggers and tilt controls.



For PS5 owners interested in gaming on the go within their homes, the Portal provides a convenient option. However, a wired Ethernet connection for the console is recommended for optimal performance. It's worth noting that specific game genres, particularly fighters and online shooters, may experience latency issues. Nevertheless, for those who enjoy AAA single-player experiences, the PlayStation Portal offers a viable gaming solution.



The PlayStation Portal is compatible with PlayStation Link-supported devices such as the Pulse Explore headset or wired headphones, enhancing the gaming experience further.