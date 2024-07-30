South Korean researchers advance all-solid-state battery technology

New Delhi : Researchers in South Korea have united to tackle the challenges in the commercialisation of all-solid-state batteries.



Yoon-Cheol Ha from the Next Generation Battery Research Center of Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) collaborated with teams led by Professor Byung Gon Kim of Kyung Hee University, Professor Janghyuk Moon of Chung-Ang University, and Professor Seung-Ki Lee of Pusan National University to develop a technology for optimally mixing cathode materials with sulphide solid electrolytes in all-solid-state batteries.



All-solid-state batteries are gaining attention as a next-generation technology due to their low risk of fire or explosion, the research team said.



However, they require advanced technology compared to conventional batteries with liquid electrolytes.



The key challenge is the effective mixing and dispersion of cathode-active materials with solid electrolytes, conductive additives, and binders to create pathways for efficient electron and lithium-ion transfer and low interfacial resistance on the cathode-electrolyte interfaces.



The research team utilised a novel method of partially coating cathode active materials with solid electrolytes. Given the sensitivity of sulphide solid electrolytes to oxygen and moisture, the team developed a blade mill that uses inert gases to prevent chemical reactions. This innovation allowed them to study various solid electrolyte coating structures and optimise the mixture ratio and process conditions.



Simulations demonstrated significant improvements in active material utilisation and rate capability. These findings were validated with a prototype (pouch cell), confirming the enhanced performance of the all-solid-state battery. The research, published in Energy Storage Materials, a leading international journal with an impact factor of 18.9, highlights the team's success.



Yoon-Cheol Ha emphasised the importance of enhancing performance and reducing costs of solid electrolytes, along with designing and manufacturing composite electrodes.



He noted, "By using a composite material with partially coated cathode active material, we can significantly improve the performance of all-solid-state batteries."



KERI plans to secure patents related to the technology and pursue commercialisation, aiming to attract manufacturers of materials and equipment for all solid-state batteries.