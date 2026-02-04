Spain Plans Under-16 Social Media Ban as India Weighs Similar Restrictions

Spain is set to become the first European nation to bar teenagers from social media, intensifying a global push to shield young users from the risks of the digital world. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that users under the age of 16 will soon be banned from all major platforms, with legislation expected to pass as early as next week.

The move follows Australia’s landmark decision last year to introduce one of the strictest social media laws worldwide. As governments grow concerned about the psychological and emotional impact of online platforms on children, countries such as Greece are also reportedly considering similar measures.

The debate centres on growing evidence that prolonged exposure to social media can harm young minds. Experts and policymakers warn about cyberbullying, content linked to eating disorders, posts encouraging self-harm, and the rise of explicit or abusive AI-generated material. Digital dependency among teenagers has also become a pressing concern.

Australia’s experience is being closely watched by other nations. After passing its under-16 social media ban in December, the country required platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Snapchat to deactivate underage accounts and adopt strict age-verification systems. Companies failing to comply risk steep penalties.

The enforcement was swift. Within weeks, nearly five million accounts believed to belong to underage users were disabled. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed removing 550,000 suspected under-16 accounts in Australia. Still, the company urged flexibility, stating, "We call on the Australian government to engage with industry constructively to find a better way forward... instead of blanket bans."

India, too, appears to be entering this conversation.

The country’s Economic Survey 2025–2026 flagged digital addiction among children and adolescents as a serious and growing issue. The report warned that excessive online exposure can impair cognitive and social development, drawing parallels with how obesity and poor nutrition affect physical health. It recommended that policymakers consider age-based norms for social media use and regulate advertisements targeting children.

At the state level, discussions are already underway. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently indicated that the government is exploring a proposal to restrict social media access for users under 16, similar to Australia’s approach. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has suggested that the central government evaluate the feasibility of such a ban nationwide.

For now, India has not announced any concrete legislation. But with international examples mounting and concerns over youth wellbeing deepening, stricter digital safeguards may soon become part of the country’s policy agenda.

As governments worldwide balance online freedom with child safety, the question is no longer whether regulation is needed, but how far it should go.