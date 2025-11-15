Strengthening communication infrastructure for student-run space technology festival

CallerDesk, has partnered with IIT Kharagpur’s National Students’ Space Challenge (NSSC) 2025 as the event’s official communication service partner. This collaboration aims to strengthen communication infrastructure, ensuring seamless coordination and collaboration for India’s largest student-led space technology festival.

Organised by the Space Technology Students’ Society (spAts) under the Kalpana Chawla Space Technology Cell, NSSC serves as the official student interface with ISRO and brings together the brightest young minds in space innovation.

Through CallerDesk’s advanced communication systems, participants, mentors, and organizers will stay connected across multiple event locations — enhancing real-time teamwork, efficiency, and operational reliability. The partnership highlights how technology can empower student-led innovation, helping streamline event operations and encourage collaborative problem-solving in high-pressure, technical environments.