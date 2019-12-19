Tech trends for 2030: Internet of Things to be ousted by Internet of Senses

Ericcson drafted the next decade tech trends. Users expect a group of beneficial services from associated technology cooperating with our senses of sight, sound, taste, smell and touch to be an ordinary reality by 2030. The users expect the Internet of Senses in the ninth edition of the Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) ConsumerLab Hot Consumer Trends report.

The Internet of Senses will be empowered by technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 5G and automation. Consumers envisage that by the next decade, 2030 screen-based experiences will progressively compete with multisensory that cannot be separated from reality.

The ConsumerLab Hot Consumer Trends 2030 report represents the expectations and predictions of 46 million new technology adopters, based on comprehensive research.

Internet of Senses, main drivers include online shopping, immersive entertainment, climate crisis and the consistent need to reduce climate impact.

Hot User Trends for 2030 – Internet of Senses:

01. Your brain is the user interface

Users envisage that by just thinking of a destination, we will be able to see map routes on Virtual Reality glasses. It may be the end of keyboards, mouses and game controllers.

02. Sounds Like Me

Sixty-seven per cent of the user believe that by using a microphone, we will be able to listen to, speak to, understand each other and take on anyone's voice will be a digital upgrade.

03. Any Flavour You Want

Forty-five per cent of users envisage that by putting a device in your mouth that digitally enhance the food you eat, so whatever you eat will taste like your favourite treat.

04. Digital Aroma and Total Touch

The online experience will be enhanced by the feel of digital fabric or a digital smell. Around 60 per cent imagine visiting forests digitally and experience the natural fragrances of those places.

05. Merged Reality

Seventy per cent of the consumers imagine that will all will be wearing lightweight, fashionable AR glasses blending physical and virtual reality by 2030.

07. Verified as Real

If all our sense goes digital, then fake news will come to an end. News reporting services that feature extensive fact checks will be widespread by 2030.

08. Post-privacy Consumers

Consumers expect privacy issues to be fully resolved; they imagine digital data laws to regulate public and private data use.

The report insights are based on Ericsson ConsumerLab's global research activities covering more than 24 years. It mainly draws on data from an online survey conducted during October 2019 of advanced internet users in 15 cities around the world - Bangkok, Delhi, Jakarta, Johannesburg, London, Mexico City, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo.