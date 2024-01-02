Telegram Enhances Voice and Video Calls with Revamped UI and New Features

Telegram's recent update, version 10.5.0, brings significant changes to voice and video calling on Android. The revamped UI includes new animations and dynamic backgrounds, conserving resources for improved battery life, particularly benefiting users with older smartphones.



The update introduces aesthetic enhancements to voice and video calls, displaying beautiful backgrounds that change dynamically based on the call's status. The redesigned interface is resource-efficient, contributing to extended battery life and better performance on older devices.



Additionally, the Android version of Telegram receives a new delete animation, known as the "Thanos Snap," previously available on iOS. This feature adds a vaporization effect when users delete messages, offering a visually engaging experience.



Telegram's commitment to innovation is evident in this update, which is touted as the most significant in the platform's history. The Bot Platform receives extensive improvements, allowing bots to react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, links, and more. Bots can also provide information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they serve as administrators.



While the update, version 10.5.0, is being rolled out gradually, users can anticipate experiencing the enhanced voice and video calling features, along with the new delete animation and other improvements, over the coming days. The phased release ensures a smooth integration of these updates across the Telegram platform.