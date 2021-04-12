The government is NOT Booking COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment on WhatsApp

Every day covid cases are reaching a new all-time high figure; we all are aware that everyone is trying their best to get vaccinated as soon as possible. However, the number of cases is spreading like wildfire and also the misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the PIB Fact Check tweet, an image is getting circulated online that claims that one can book the Covid-19 vaccine appointment on WhatsApp, which is fake.



As per the PIB Fact Check shared image, the fake image claims that booking an appointment for vaccines is very simple and integrated with the government's CoWin vaccine management system.

The message asks WhatsApp users to send a message saying 'Hi' to a specific number and provide personal details that include name, age, Aadhaar number, pin code, etc.

Who can get registered for the Covid-19 vaccine

In India, any person who is above 45 years is eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine. People eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can get registered through the CoWin portal or Aarogya Setup app. In India, the vaccination drive is digitally managed to start from the registration process till getting vaccinated.

Steps to register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the Co-WIN portal

1) Log in to www.cowin.gov.in.



2) Enter your cell phone number.

3) Get an OTP to create your account.

4) Enter the OTP and tap the "Verify" button.

5)You will see the vaccination registration page. Here, you will find an option to choose photo ID proof.

6) Enter your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

7) After entering the details for registration, click the "Register" button.

8) Once registration is complete, the system will display the "Account Details".

9) A citizen can add three more people to this mobile phone number by clicking the "Add more" button.

10) There will be a tab called "Schedule Appointment". Now click on it.

11) Search for a vaccination centre of your choice by state, district, block, and PIN code.

12) The date and availability will also be displayed.

13) Click on the 'book' button.

14) Upon successful completion of the reservation, you will receive a message. You must show confirmation details at the vaccination centre.

1) Once the appointment is set, it can be rescheduled at any later stage, but before the day of the vaccination appointment.

Steps to register for the Covid- 19 vaccine on the Aarogya Setu app

1) Download the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone.

2 On the home page of the Aarogya Setu app, go to the 'Co-WIN' tab.

3) Under the Co-WIN icon, you can see four options: Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard.

4) Click on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register now" option.

5) Enter your mobile phone number and click "proceed to verify".

6)Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

7)After the number verification is done, you will need to upload a photo ID card type (Government ID / Voter ID Card / Aadhaar, etc.). You must enter your full name. You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth. (Through the Aarogya Setu app, you can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries.

8) On the next page, you will need to submit proof of eligibility.

9) You can also check vaccination sites by state, district, block, and PIN code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the option "reserve".

10)After you are successfully registered, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 12.7 Million people have been vaccinated across the country so far.