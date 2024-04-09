Live
TikTok Teases New Photo-Sharing App: TikTok Notes
TikTok's upcoming app, TikTok Notes, aims to rival Instagram by offering photo-sharing capabilities alongside captions and text.
TikTok is making strides toward launching a potential Instagram competitor with the announcement of a new app called TikTok Notes. Users received notifications about the upcoming release, introducing TikTok Notes as a photo-sharing platform. The app is expected to feature both existing and future public TikTok photo posts, with users having the option to opt-out. A preview of the app's interface suggests users can include captions alongside their photos.
In a statement provided to TechCrunch, TikTok says it’s “exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats,” but it has not disclosed a specific release date for TikTok Notes. The app's development signals TikTok's intent to expand beyond short-form video content.
Speculation about TikTok's foray into photo sharing arose previously when code within the app hinted at an app named TikTok Photos. Now, with the emergence of TikTok Notes, the platform appears to be inching closer to its official launch, potentially posing a significant challenge to Instagram's dominance in the photo-sharing space. As TikTok Notes is expected to integrate existing TikTok photo content, it stands to attract users from its established user base, positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the social media landscape.