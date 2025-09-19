Live
Turn Any Photo into Hyper-Realistic Giant Statue in City with Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Highlights
See yourself as a massive, realistic statue in any city! Google Gemini Nano Banana AI lets you create lifelike sculptures from any photo, complete with city life and construction details
Imagine seeing yourself as a giant statue in a busy city. Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI can make this happen.
It can turn any photo into a realistic, huge sculpture. The AI adds city details and construction scenes.
How to Make Your Giant Statue:
Open the Gemini App
- Make sure your app is updated.
- You can also use it on the web.
Upload Your Photo
- Choose a clear photo of your face or whole body.
Write a Prompt
- Tell the AI how to make your statue.
- Include material, city background, people, and construction details.
Create and Edit
- The AI will make your statue in seconds.
- You can change details and the background.
- You can also make it look more realistic and beautiful.
Examples to Try:
- Tokyo Bronze Statue – Make a big bronze statue in Shibuya Crossing. Add workers, scaffolds, rain, people, and city lights.
- Rome Marble Statue – Make a marble statue near the Colosseum. Show some parts as raw stone. Add cranes, streets, cafes, and the sky.
- Times Square Steel Statue – Make a steel statue in Times Square. Show workers, girders, taxis, neon signs, and crowds.
With Nano Banana AI, you can put yourself as a statue anywhere.
You can choose any city, material, or style.
It makes your idea look very real.
