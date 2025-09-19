  • Menu
Turn Any Photo into Hyper-Realistic Giant Statue in City with Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Highlights

See yourself as a massive, realistic statue in any city! Google Gemini Nano Banana AI lets you create lifelike sculptures from any photo, complete with city life and construction details

Imagine seeing yourself as a giant statue in a busy city. Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI can make this happen.

It can turn any photo into a realistic, huge sculpture. The AI adds city details and construction scenes.

How to Make Your Giant Statue:

Open the Gemini App

  • Make sure your app is updated.
  • You can also use it on the web.

Upload Your Photo

  • Choose a clear photo of your face or whole body.

Write a Prompt

  • Tell the AI how to make your statue.
  • Include material, city background, people, and construction details.

Create and Edit

  • The AI will make your statue in seconds.
  • You can change details and the background.
  • You can also make it look more realistic and beautiful.

Examples to Try:

  • Tokyo Bronze Statue – Make a big bronze statue in Shibuya Crossing. Add workers, scaffolds, rain, people, and city lights.
  • Rome Marble Statue – Make a marble statue near the Colosseum. Show some parts as raw stone. Add cranes, streets, cafes, and the sky.
  • Times Square Steel Statue – Make a steel statue in Times Square. Show workers, girders, taxis, neon signs, and crowds.

With Nano Banana AI, you can put yourself as a statue anywhere.

You can choose any city, material, or style.

It makes your idea look very real.

