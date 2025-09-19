Turn Any Photo into Hyper-Realistic Giant Statue in City with Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Imagine seeing yourself as a giant statue in a busy city. Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI can make this happen.

It can turn any photo into a realistic, huge sculpture. The AI adds city details and construction scenes.

How to Make Your Giant Statue:

Open the Gemini App

Make sure your app is updated.

You can also use it on the web.

Upload Your Photo

Choose a clear photo of your face or whole body.

Write a Prompt

Tell the AI how to make your statue.

Include material, city background, people, and construction details.

Create and Edit

The AI will make your statue in seconds.

You can change details and the background.

You can also make it look more realistic and beautiful.

Examples to Try:

Tokyo Bronze Statue – Make a big bronze statue in Shibuya Crossing. Add workers, scaffolds, rain, people, and city lights.

Rome Marble Statue – Make a marble statue near the Colosseum. Show some parts as raw stone. Add cranes, streets, cafes, and the sky.

Times Square Steel Statue – Make a steel statue in Times Square. Show workers, girders, taxis, neon signs, and crowds.

With Nano Banana AI, you can put yourself as a statue anywhere.

You can choose any city, material, or style.

It makes your idea look very real.