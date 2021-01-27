Update your iPhones right now; Know why

Apple has released the new iOS 14 update that comes with security fixes for three vulnerabilities. Apple has not specified what these bugs are, but it has pointed out remote hacking possibilities by attackers in a cryptic way.

Apple has listed three vulnerabilities on its support page that were reported by security researchers. These bugs affect iPhones and iPads, as detected by TechCrunch. Apple has yet to disclose details about the vulnerabilities, and the company will release more information soon.

The first vulnerability CVE-2021-1782 is described as "a malicious application can elevate privileges." Apple adds that it is aware of a report that may have been actively exploited this issue. This was discovered in the Kernel, which is the core of the operating system.

As for the other two vulnerabilities CVE-2021-1871 and CVE-2021-1870, Apple said that "a remote attacker can cause the execution of arbitrary code." Attackers may have taken advantage of this problem as well. These two were found in WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and many other applications on iOS.

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 include fixes for all three of these vulnerabilities, so it's best to update your devices right away. The new software update is available for iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, iPhone 6s and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). Apple will reveal more details about the bugs soon. But for now, all affected devices should be updated to the latest version.