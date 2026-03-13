vivo launches new phone model

vivo India launched the vivo Y51 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its Y Series. The newly introduced model is designed for users who prioritise smooth, reliable performance and immersive entertainment, delivering a consistent and dependable smartphone experience that keeps pace with dynamic daily routines. With a strong focus on endurance, seamless multitasking, and everyday ease of use, the device reflects vivo’s commitment to creating practical innovation that supports both productivity and leisure, offering lasting value within the Y Series portfolio.

The device will go on sale starting 11th March 2026, across the vivo official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. Consumers purchasing the smartphone can avail of the following offers

The device has a massive 7200 mAh battery2 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. It also comes equipped with an IP68 and IP69 rating for enhanced durability, and supports a 50MP HD Wide-angle main camera with 4K video recording capabilities.