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vivo launches T5x model

  • Created On:  18 March 2026 12:39 PM IST
vivo launches T5x model
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The surveillance drives are conducted throughout the year by the officials of Food Safety Departments of the respective States/Uts

vivo India has introduced the first smartphone in the T5 series – the vivo T5x 5G. Designed for performance-driven users, the model sports a 7200mAh battery, built for extended usage. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, it achieves AnTuTu score of over 1M.

The smartphone features military-grade certified durability and industry-leading IP68 & IP69 with water resistance feature. It is equipped with a 50 MP AI-powered main camera with a 4K video recording, along with a 32 MP front camera.

Enabled with OriginOS 6, the smartphone reflects company’s continued focus on user-centric innovation. The model is available in two colors—Cyber Green and Star Silver. It will be priced at Rs18,999 (inclusive of all taxes) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs20,999 (inclusive of all taxes) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs22,999 (inclusive of all taxes) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

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Vivo T5x 5GMediaTek Dimensity7200mAh BatteryIP68 RatingOriginOS 6Smartphone Launch
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