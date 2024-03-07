Vivo V30 Pro and V30 Launching Today in India: Livestream, Price and Specifications

Vivo gears up to unveil its latest offerings, the Vivo V30 Pro and V30, in India today. The V30 series promises exceptional camera capabilities with the inclusion of the first-ever Zeiss lens in a mid-range smartphone.



Livestream Details:



The official launch event for the Vivo V30 series will commence at 12 PM and will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel, allowing enthusiasts to witness the unveiling in real time.







Expected Price:



According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo V30 is speculated to be priced around Rs 40,000, while the V30 Pro may cost approximately Rs 45,000. However, these prices are yet to be officially confirmed, but if accurate, they could pose stiff competition in the 5G smartphone market.





Elevate your everyday to extraordinary with the ZEISS Triple main camera. Capture more depth in every frame and breathe life into your portraits.​



Know more. https://t.co/yMYvYk59c4#vivoV30Series #BeThePro #DesignPro #PROtraits pic.twitter.com/Z2SotTkqvF — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 6, 2024

Specifications and Features:



Camera: The Vivo V30 series boasts an advanced camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto portrait camera. Additionally, it features a 50MP autofocus front camera for high-quality selfies.

Operating System: Running on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, the devices offer a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Security: The V30 Pro prioritizes security with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity: With 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, the V30 series ensures seamless connectivity.

Battery: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the V30 Pro supports 80W fast charging for quick refuelling.

Design: With dimensions of 164.36×75.1×7.45mm and weighing 188g, the devices offer a sleek and durable design.

The Vivo V30 series aims to redefine mid-range smartphones with its innovative features and flagship-level camera capabilities. With its anticipated launch in India, Vivo enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

