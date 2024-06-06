Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, and Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has been officially launched in India, marking the company's entry into the foldable phone market in the country. Priced at Rs 1,59,999, the device offers 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, with no other variants available at launch. The new foldable phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price Details in India

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro starts at Rs 1,59,999 for the 256GB storage and 8GB RAM variant. The lack of additional variants is notable, but this flagship foldable phone is expected to compete with high-end models like the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.



Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an impressive 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED display when unfolded. This main screen supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience. Additionally, it includes a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and utilize an LTPO panel, which adjusts the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on content, enhancing battery efficiency. For durability, the device is equipped with Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection and an armour glass coating. Under the hood, it runs on the powerful octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone also incorporates Vivo's custom V3 imaging chip to enhance photography and video performance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Innovative Design and Camera Setup

The Vivo X Fold 3 series introduces a carbon fibre hinge weighing 14.98 grams, which is 37% lighter than its predecessor. This hinge is certified by TUV Rheinland to withstand 500,000 folds, ensuring long-term reliability. The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a triple rear camera configuration: a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 aperture and OIS, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both the inner and outer screens come with 32-megapixel selfie cameras with f/2.4 apertures.



Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Connectivity and Security Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers extensive connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Security is robust, with a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. The phone boasts an IPX8 rating, offering protection against dust and water. Powering the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a 5,700mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring that the device can quickly recharge and stay powered throughout the day. With its cutting-edge features and competitive pricing, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to make a significant impact in the Indian market, appealing to consumers seeking the latest in foldable smartphone technology.